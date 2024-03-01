Pahang govt receives RM450,000 in essential items for flood victims from Petronas Foundation

KUANTAN: The Pahang government today received “Prihatin” packages, consisting of essential items worth RM450,000 from the Petronas Foundation for distribution to flood victims in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, in thanking the foundation for the contribution, said the distribution of the donation will be managed by the Disaster Control Centre (PKOB).

“There are about 1,300 flood victims so far and many of them have returned home. I am grateful that no deaths have been recorded so far,” he told reporters after the aid presentation ceremony at Wisma Sri Pahang. here.

Meanwhile, Petronas general manager (East Coast) Mohammad Ahmad Shazly Ramli, in a statement, said each of the “Prihatin” packages contained RM300 worth of essential items for distribution to flood victims to help ease their burden.

He said Petronas also contributed RM10,000 in fuel supply to the relevant authorities involved in the evacuation of flood victims.–Bernama