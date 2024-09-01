Zahid hopes MCA , DAP can resolve differences of opinion

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed his hopes that MCA and DAP can resolve their differences in opinion.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman added that differences in opinion were common in politics and has happened before between MCA and Gerakan, two Chinese-based parties in BN previously.

“Let them resolve it themselves,” the Rural and Regional Development Minister told reporters after attending a coordinating meeting with senior Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) officials here today.

On Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) claim of having enough statutory declarations to force a change of government, Ahmad Zahid said that such SDs were invalid.

“Claims that Umno-BN MPs signing the SDs are moot because actually there are no SDs,” he said. -Bernama