Elderly man who slapped non-Muslim to be re-charged this afternoon

PETALING JAYA: A 65-year-old man who allegedly slapped a non-Muslim man for eating in public during Ramadan will be re-charged this afternoon.

In a statement, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said there was a technical issue regarding the initial charge filed against Abdul Razak Ismail this morning.

“This issue has been resolved, and the individual will be re-charged at the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court this afternoon (March 19).”

Earlier today, Razak was granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) by the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court.

Razak was charged with committing the offence at a shopping mall in Johor Bahru at 3.45pm on March 16.

