SCHOOL is back in session and typically, parents are expected to fork out a substantial amount for their children’s school expenses.

However, several parents - concerned about the condition of classroom chairs - decided to go the extra mile and raise funds to buy new chairs.

A post on X by @mynewshub showed several screenshots from a group chat of the students’ parents coming together to collect funds for new and improved seats after seeing the decrepit conditions of the classroom’s older chairs.

In one of the screenshots attached, one of the parents called for the other parents who were willing to pitch in for the new chairs and explained that the money collected will be under a new fund allocation.

Another screenshot showed a list of 23 individuals who contributed to the sum needed to buy new chairs, which came to a total of RM745.45.