MOSTI to ensure country’s technology, innovation keep abreast with economic development

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang assured that the ministry will ensure the implementation of various national science, technology and innovation initiatives are on the right track and in line with current economic developments.

Chang said that this included drawing up a number of roadmaps for technology development, especially emerging technology fields such as artificial intelligence technology (AI) and blockchain until 2025.

“...now (MOSTI) is planning to enact the continuation of the plan until 2030 so that the existing plan initiatives can continue to be implemented and achieve the set targets.

“In addition, the ministry is also responsible for drafting the AI Governance and Ethics (AIGE) code which will be launched in the second quarter of 2024. The AIGE will complement efforts to strengthen legal and ethical governance to regulate AI,“ he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat this evening.

Meanwhile, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said his ministry is studying several business models to ensure the development of the non-radioactive rare earth element (NR-REE) industry covers the entire value chain, of upstream, midstream and downstream.

“The model considered is a full investment from the industry; state government investment in collaboration with the industry; full investment or with government-related companies and the establishment of new entities through special purpose companies,“ he said in the session.

Regarding the status of the development of 10,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2025, Nik Nazmi said it was delayed due to several bureaucratic issues from parties involved such as the Fire and Rescue Department and the Energy Commission.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit again tomorrow. - Bernama